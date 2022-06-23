Another killed civilian was found in Kyiv region. The Russians shot the man in the chest

In Kyiv oblast, in the village of Zagaltsi, Borodyanka district, the body of another dead resident was found, who was killed by the Russian occupiers.
The chief of police of the Kiev area Andriy Nebytov reported about it on Thursday, June 23.
The man was shot in the chest and simply sprinkled with earth on one of the streets.
More than 300 civilians are still missing.
- On February 24, 2022, the Russian army broke into Kyiv oblast from Belarus. Part of the oblast has been under occupation for more than a month. During this time, the Russian military killed at least 1,100 civilians in the Bucha district alone (more than 1,300 in Kyiv oblast as a whole). The occupiers shot cars with children, raped women, men and children, and looted. Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel were destroyed by almost 70%. On April 2, the Ministry of Defense declared the Kyiv oblast free from Russian invaders. Here is the chronology of the occupation of Kyiv oblast.
- The head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, inspected the border fortifications of Kyiv oblast in early June and is convinced that in the event of a second attack, the oblast will repel the Russians.