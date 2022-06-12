The head of the Kyiv oblast military administration Oleksiy Kuleba: Kyiv oblast is ready to repel the Russians if necessary

The head of the Kyiv oblast military administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, inspected the border fortifications of the Kyiv oblast and is convinced that in the event of a second attack, the oblast will repel the Russians.
He stated this on Sunday, June 12.
Thus, according to Kuleba, the positions are arranged, the fortifications are reliable, and the Defense Forces are being trained systematically.
"It is important to understand that the threat of a repeat Russian attack exists and will continue until we win. Kyiv oblast is ready to repel the enemy properly," Oleksiy Kuleba assured.
- On February 24, 2022, the Russian army broke into Kyiv oblast from Belarus. Part of the oblast has been under occupation for more than a month. During this time, the Russian military has killed at least 1,100 civilians in the Bucha district alone. The occupiers shot cars with children, raped women, men and children, and looted. Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel were destroyed by almost 70%. On April 2, the Ministry of Defense declared Kyiv oblast free from Russian invaders. Here is the chronology of the occupation of Kyiv oblast.