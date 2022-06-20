The bodies of 1,332 civilians have already been found in Kyiv Oblast. Seven people from the last burial were executed

The bodies of 1,332 civilians killed by the Russian occupiers have already been found in Kyiv Oblast. They killed most of the people using small arms.
This was reported on Monday, June 20, by the head of the Kyiv Oblast police Andriy Niebytov.
The last mass burial, which was found as of June 20, contained bodies of seven executed people, they were shot in the knees and head.
On February 24, 2022, the Russian army broke into Kyiv Oblast from Belarus. Part of the region has been under occupation for more than a month. During this time, the Russian military has killed at least 1,100 civilians in the Bucha district alone. The occupiers shot cars with children, raped women, men and children, and looted. Bucha, Irpin and Gostomel were destroyed by almost 70%. On April 2, the Ministry of Defense declared Kyiv Oblast free from Russian invaders. Here is the chronology of the occupation of Kyiv Oblast.
- The head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, inspected the border fortifications of Kyiv Oblast in early June and is convinced that in the event of a second attack, the region will repel the Russians.