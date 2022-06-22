The occupiers are transferring soldiers and equipment from Mariupol to other parts of the front

The occupiers are taking part of the military equipment and fighters from Mariupol to other parts of the front — for the second day in a row the columns are moving in the direction of Berdyansk-Polohy.

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko said that because of this, Russian troops have changed tactics of supervision over Mariupol. They dismantled stationary checkpoints and left only checkpoints near the bridges. Russian troops are increasingly using mobile teams that are suddenly appearing in different parts of the city.

"The mood among the military occupiers is far from propaganda. There is a reluctance to continue participating in the war, especially among the inhabitants of Donetsk oblast. Talks about the desire to surrender are becoming more frequent, especially after the news that they were transferred to the direction of the fighting in Zaporizhzhia, "the mayorʼs adviser added.