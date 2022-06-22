Evacuation from Mariupol continues. Every day volunteers take up to 120 people out of the city to free Ukrainian territory

"Deportation to Russia continues. They almost closed the borders towards Ukraine. We have so-called "goat trails", by which we can take out locals today. Unfortunately, the Red Cross or the UN has left and we canʼt take out thousands of people as we did before. But thanks to our volunteers, we take 60-120 Mariupol residents out of this hell every day," Boychenko said.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko spoke about this during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine.

According to him, more than 100 thousand people remain in the city, and up to 50 thousand locals have been deported to Russia. Almost 40 thousand Mariupol residents are now neither in Ukraine, nor Russia.

Today, Russian-occupied Mariupol is left without energy, water. and gas supplies.