Babel sources: Information about the death of the MP Oleksiy Kovaliov — fake

Information about the death of the MP Oleksiy Kovaliov in the occupied Kherson oblast turned out to be untrue. A Babel source in law enforcement denied the death of a member of the Verkhovna Rada.

Yevhen Shevchenko, known as a "NABU agent", spread the word about Kovaloivʼs death, but did not confirm his words.

"According to preliminary information, in the city of Hola Prystan, the traitor MP Kovaliov was killed, who remained in Kherson and said that "Russia is here forever. " We are waiting for official confirmation," he wrote.

Kherson Oblast Military Administration also called this information a fake.