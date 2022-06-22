Babel sources: Information about the death of the MP Oleksiy Kovaliov — fake

Information about the death of the MP Oleksiy Kovaliov in the occupied Kherson oblast turned out to be untrue. A Babel source in law enforcement denied the death of a member of the Verkhovna Rada.
Yevhen Shevchenko, known as a "NABU agent", spread the word about Kovaloivʼs death, but did not confirm his words.
"According to preliminary information, in the city of Hola Prystan, the traitor MP Kovaliov was killed, who remained in Kherson and said that "Russia is here forever. " We are waiting for official confirmation," he wrote.
Kherson Oblast Military Administration also called this information a fake.
- Oleksiy Kovaliov was elected as an MP in 2019 as a majoritarian candidate in one of the districts of Kherson oblast. In parliament, he was a member of the Servant of the People faction and a member of the Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy Committee. At the end of 2021, Kovaliov announced that he had acquired Channel 4.
- After the start of a large-scale war, he went to the Russian-occupied territory of Kherson oblast. On June 8, at the initiative of the State Bureau of Investigation against Oleksiy Kovalev, a Ukrainian MP, criminal proceedings were instituted for collaborating.