Adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office: “Servant” Kovalev appropriated “Channel 4” in the interests of Russia and its satellites

Oleksiy Kovaliov, a Peopleʼs Deputy from the Servant of the People faction, who announced his cooperation with the occupiers of Kherson oblast, appropriated Channel 4 at the end of 2021 in the interests of Russia and its satellites, not the Presidentʼs Officeʼs.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an anti-crisis adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, said this in a comment to Radio Svoboda.

"The Office of the President certainly had nothing to do with the strange acquisition of the TV channel by the future collaborator Kovaliov. That would be absolute nonsense, "he said.