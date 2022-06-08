A criminal case has been opened against Oleksiy Kovaliovʼs “servant” for collaborationism. In February, he returned to the occupied Kherson oblast

At the initiative of the State Bureau of Investigation against the Peopleʼs Deputy of Ukraine Oleksiy Kovaliov, criminal proceedings were instituted for collaborative activities.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation press service.

The State Bureau of Investigation operatives have established that the deputy is cooperating with the occupying forces of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson oblast. The enterprises controlled by him supply food to the temporarily occupied Crimea and sell it on the territory of the Russian Federation, and fuel and oil are imported from the Crimea to Kherson oblast.

Also, police established that the deputy places Russian occupiers in the sanatorium under his control in the city of Hola Prystan of Kherson oblast.

On his page on the social network, Kovaliov says that he is cooperating with the occupiers and believes that Russia has been in Kherson oblast for a long time.

The State Bureau of Investigation also notes that the Prosecutor General initiated criminal proceedings against Oleksiy Kovaliov in April this year. An investigation is currently underway.

Yulia Paliychuk, a spokeswoman for the Servants of the People, issued a statement regarding Kovalev. It notes that his party members have decided to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada to deprive Kovalev of his mandate, as well as to call on the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the Security Service to take Kovaliovʼs case to court as soon as possible and confiscate his property and assets. In addition, they will ask the judiciary to consider this case as soon as possible.