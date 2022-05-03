”Servant of the People” expelled MP Kovalyov from the faction. He is suspected of collaborating with the occupiers in Kherson oblast

The faction of the "Servant of the People" party in the Verkhovna Rada expelled MP Oleksiy Kovalyov from its ranks.

This is stated in the message of the party.

On April 28, the "Servant of the People" suspended Kovalyovʼs membership in its faction because he was in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson oblast. The Servant of the People believes that Kovalyov is communicating with the Russian military, so the party turned to the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

"He is communicating with the Russian military, which is not taking any action against him. He does not take part in the national resistance to Russian aggression and occupation [...]. In addition, he does not attend plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and does not participate in voting for important bills in martial law. MP Kovalyov did not provide adequate explanations about his current status, behavior, and there were no statements to the factionʼs leadership," the party said at the time.