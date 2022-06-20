”Conditions are like a concentration camp.” The released paramedic “Tayra” told about the Russian captivity

Yulia "Tayra" Paievska, a paramedic released from Russian captivity, said that she was kept in terrible conditions, like all captured Ukrainians.

She wrote about this on Facebook.

"We are not given any deliveries, we have no information about the family, medical care is not available. The conditions of detention are reminiscent of a concentration camp, and I would not be very surprised to find myself once in a gas wagon. And Iʼm not kidding, unfortunately. And this is only a small percentage of what happens in stone bags along the line of contact," she wrote, adding that Ukrainians are kept as slaves.

Paievska considers her exchange "undoubtedly a miracle of the Lord." She stressed the need to ensure that all prisoners are protected by the International Convention on Human Rights.

Paievska added that she is cared for by the best doctors and will soon return to work.