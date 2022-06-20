News

75 defenders of Snake Island are in Russian captivity

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

The Russians still hold 75 Ukrainian soldiers who were defending Snake Island.

This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, Radio Svoboda reports.

Earlier, a relative of one of defenders of the Snake island spoke about 80 prisoners, but, according to the agency, there are now 75. Currently, the ministry does not handle exchange but has a register of prisoners.