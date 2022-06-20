75 defenders of Snake Island are in Russian captivity

The Russians still hold 75 Ukrainian soldiers who were defending Snake Island.
This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, Radio Svoboda reports.
Earlier, a relative of one of defenders of the Snake island spoke about 80 prisoners, but, according to the agency, there are now 75. Currently, the ministry does not handle exchange but has a register of prisoners.
- Snake Island, located in the Black Sea, has been under temporary Russian occupation since the first days of the full-scale war. Some of the soldiers defending the island were taken prisoner. Some were released during the exchange.
- The Armed Forces periodically destroy Russian positions on the island, their boats, and their ships. The last time this happened was on June 17 — the Armed Forces destroyed the tug of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Vasily Bekh", which was transporting the occupiers, ammunition, and anti-aircraft system "TOR".