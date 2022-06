In the Black Sea, the naval forces of the Armed Forces hit a tug of the Russian occupiers with an anti-aircraft missile system TOR on board.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, a tug of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was transporting ammunition and personnel to Snake Island.

The tug Vasiliy Bekh was built at the Astrakhan shipyard. It was enlisted in the Russian Black Sea Fleet in 2017.

Currently, Snake Island is controlled by Russian troops.