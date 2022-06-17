The tug of the Russian Black Sea Fleet “Vasily Bekh” sank. He was hit by the Armed Forces

The tug of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Vasily Bekh", which was hit by the Ukrainian military the day before, sank.

This was announced in an evening address on June 17 by the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration Maksym Marchenko.

The tug of the Black Sea Fleet transported ammunition and personnel to Snake Island. He had on board an anti-aircraft missile system "TOR". The Ukrainian military struck the tug on the morning of June 17.