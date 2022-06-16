The prosecutorʼs office has identified a Russian serviceman who killed two civilians in Chernihiv oblast

The prosecutorʼs office has identified a Russian serviceman who killed two civilians in the village of Haivoron in Chernihiv oblast. He was informed about the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office indicates that the Russian is serving in the motorized infantry brigade of the military unit № 12128. On April 1, he shot a member of the anti-terrorist operation and a local hunter. They were kept in a cellar with a 60-year-old man, who was later released by the occupiers.