The director of the Russian channel “RT” Krasovsky was informed about the suspicion. He publicly called for the genocide of Ukrainians

Anton Krasovsky, director of the Russian propaganda channel RT, was reportedly suspected of publicly calling for the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Ukraine.

The propagandist was informed about the suspicion of public calls for genocide and forcible change or overthrow of the constitutional order or the seizure of state power (Part 2 of Article 442, Part 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the broadcasting director of RT TV channel Anton Krasovsky, as a public figure who influences the audience of Russian TV channels, in January-April 2022 publicly called for genocide of the Ukrainian people and violent change and overthrow of the constitutional order.

The propagandist on the YouTube channel and in his own Telegram channel called for the physical destruction of part of the Ukrainian people, set the Russian audience against Ukrainians and convinced of the expediency of resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through violence. He also called for the overthrow of the current constitutional order in Ukraine and the elimination of its statehood.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine with the operational support of the Department of Counterintelligence Protection of the Stateʼs Interests in the Field of Information Security.