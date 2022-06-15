Ukrainians have chosen a sketch of the third stamp of Ukrposhta, dedicated to the war with Russia. The poll, among other things, took place in the "Diia" application.

This was announced by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

More than 833,000 people took part in the survey, of which more than 766,000 took part in the Diia app. A tractor pulling a tank will be a sketch for the "Good evening, we are from Ukraine" stamp. This option was chosen by 41.2% of respondents. In second place is "Putin, who is stopped by the Armed Forces" — 18.6%. Third place in the warrior with KALUSH — 14.8%.

The fourth and fifth place were shared by a goose in a field with the military and a ceramic rooster. 13 and 12.5% voted for them.