Ukrposhta has opened voting for the sketch for the new war postal stamp

"Ukrposhta has opened the voting for the sketch for the new postal stamp "Good evening, we are from Ukraine!"

This was announced by Ukrposhta General Director Ihor Smilyansky.

The poll will last from June 9 to 15. People can vote in Diia app, as well as in Ukrposhtaʼs Facebook and Instagram pages.

Ukrainian artists submitted about 1,500 sketches to the competition. Five of them were selected.

"I am happy that there are so many talented artists in Ukraine, I remembered some of them for further cooperation, but Iʼll tell about this later, after we win," said Igor Smilyansky.

According to him, the new stamp will go on sale in July.

"This is the first postal stamp, where the subject and sketch will be chosen by Ukrainians," said the head of Ukrposhta.