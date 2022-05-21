Ukrainians have chosen the third military postal stamp

Voting for the new military stamp from Ukrposhta in Diia app is over. The Ukrainians chose the winning option.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

More than half a million Ukrainians voted for the countryʼs third military postal stamp. The poll took place in the Diia application and on the Ukrposhta website. In total, almost 650,000 people voted, more than 550,000 of them in Diia.

Among the five proposed options, Good evening, we are from Ukraine won, with 229,783 Ukrainians voting for it.

Second place went to Dog Patron — 182,236 people voted for this option. In third place is Putin, Moscow is on fire, The Hague is waiting — 88,035 votes. Fourth place in for Glory to Heroes stamp — 79,476 votes. And on the fifth — Oh in the meadow red viburnum with 68,104 votes.

Currently, the Ministry of Finance is preparing for the second stage of surveys — on the stamp design. Voting will be announced soon.