Ukrposhta announced the start of the sale of the second series of stamps about the “Russian warship”

Ukrposhta will start selling the second series of stamps dedicated to the "Russian warship" on May 23.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrposhta.

"On May 23, the Day of the Marines of Ukraine, as well as on the 40th day after the tragic death of the Russian military Moskva cruiser," Ukrposhta will issue the stamp "Russian warship… Thatʼs all!", — said in the company.

The stamp will have a circulation of 5 million copies and in two denominations: for shipments in Ukraine and for international shipments. The cost of the sheet (3 stamps and 3 coupons) will be 69 hryvnias and $ 4.5, respectively.

It will be possible to buy the stamp in more than 1,500 Ukrposhta branches, in particular in district centers. To avoid speculation, the sale of stamps introduced a limit — 2 blocks of 3 stamps of any denomination to one buyer.