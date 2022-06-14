Lithuanians will hand over to Ukraine ammunition for Bayraktar, for which they raised almost € 6 million

The Lithuanians have agreed with the company that produces Bayraktars to receive additional ammunition for the drone, which will be handed over to Ukraine.
This was announced by Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas in his Twitter.
"We have agreed to arm the Lithuanian-Ukrainian drone Bayraktar Vanagas. Ammunition will arrive on time! We also thank the company for the additional ammunition provided," he wrote.
- Lithuanian presenter Andrus Tapinas initiated a live broadcast of € 5 million for Bayraktar for the Ukrainian army. In three days, the Lithuanians raised € 5,915,207.
- A Turkish company that makes drones has said that Bayraktar will be given away for free to Ukraine, for which the Lithuanians have raised almost € 6 million.
- Lithuanian Post has started selling stamps depicting the Bayraktar drone, which Lithuanians used to raise money to donate to Ukraine.