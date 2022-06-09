Lithuania starts selling stamps with Bayraktar donated to Ukraine

Lithuanian Post has started selling stamps depicting the Bayraktar drone, which Lithuanians used to raise money to donate to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Post.

They also call for the use of the new stamp for letters to leaders and representatives of international institutions to encourage the world to help Ukraine more.

“Stamps are not just small works of art that capture events, personalities, and ideas. Their main purpose — is to send letters, send messages. This is exactly what we want to do during this campaign — to send a message to the leaders of countries and representatives of international institutions: if the people of Lithuania can, so can you, "said Lithuanian Post Director General Asta Sungaliene.