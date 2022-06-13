During the day, the Russians fired on the Sumy oblast with mortars and grenade launchers. Two people were injured and one was killed

Today, Russian troops shelled Sumy oblast during the day: two people were wounded and one was killed. This was announced by the head of the Oblast Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

In the afternoon, the Russians opened mortar fire on the Esman community. 14 explosions were recorded.

Almost at 2 pm, an enemy drone dropped ammunition (grenade launcher) on the territory of the Velykopysarivska community. The blast injured two people and killed one.

At about 5 pm, the community was fired at with mortars and there were 30 "arrivals."