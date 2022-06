At around 5 a.m. on June 7, Russia fired on Seredina Buda in Sumy oblast. The occupiers opened fire with mortars and artillery.

This was announced by the head of the oblast military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

According to him, at least six houses, an outbuilding and a garage were damaged. Fires are raging in the city. The power line was also damaged.

Previously, there were no casualties among the local population.