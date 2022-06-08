The military of the Russian Federation again fired at Sumy Oblast — the premises of the State Border Guard Service were destroyed

Enemy shelling destroyed the premises of the State Border Guard Service in Sumy Oblast, the SBGS reported.

About 12 oʼclock in the afternoon from the Troyebortnoye Russian checkpoint Russians fired at the border village of Shostka district of Sumy Oblast.

Several enemy munitions were fired at the premises of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

This facility was opened in 2015 to house illegal migrants. It was not used during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.