The “Diia” allowed to submit a declaration of a single taxpayer of 2% and pay it

From now on, you can submit a declaration of a single taxpayer of 2% in "Diia" and pay it.

This was reported on the governmentʼs website.

“This can be done by FOP-simplified persons of the 3rd group, who have applied to the State Tax Service for the application of a special rate of 2%. The declaration is submitted by the 20th of each month for income received in the previous month, starting in May and until the abolition of martial law in Ukraine. Payment of the single tax of 2% is available in the application until the end of each month for the previous one, ie another 10 days after the deadline for submission of the declaration," the statement said.

How to file a declaration:

log in to "Diia", in the menu "Services" select "Taxes FOP" — "Declaration of the single taxpayer 2%";

enter the amount of income received for the selected month;

check contact details and declaration;

sign the declaration "Diia. Signature" and send.

How to pay a single tax of 2%:

log in to "Diia", in the menu "Services" select "Taxes FOP" — "Payment of a single tax of 2%";

enter the amount of income received for the selected month and check the calculated amount of tax payable;

choose the payment method and pay.

The funds will be credited within 3 working days, you can check this in the "Calculations with the budget".