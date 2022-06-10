The government supported the bills on customs clearance of cars in the “Diia”

Today, the government supported bills on customs clearance of cars in the application "Diia". After the adoption of the bills, it will be possible to submit a declaration for customs clearance and make all payments simply in the appendix.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Thanks to the digitalization of all processes, we eliminate the possibility of manipulating the price of cars during customs clearance. To do this, we are introducing a new formula for calculating customs duties," Fedorov said.

The service will work in a few clicks: you will need to enter the VIN-code of the car, and the calculation will be automatic. The amount of payment will be formed according to the characteristics of the car: volume, type and power of the engine, age of the car and its exclusivity. All this will take no more than 5 minutes. In addition, after customs clearance in the "Diia" it will be possible to register the car.