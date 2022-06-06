An excerpt of the place of residence can now be obtained on the portal “Diia” in just a minute

One of the most popular information among Ukrainians — an extract about the place of residence — was digitized. It is already available on the "Diia" portal in just a minute.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

To get an extract on the portal "Diia" you need:

to authorize;

choose the service "Extract of residence";

click "Get Extract".

The electronic document can be downloaded on the portal and saved on a smartphone or user-friendly media to have always at hand.

The service was implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation in cooperation with the State Migration Service with the support of the EGAP program of the Eastern Europe Foundation, funded by the Swiss government.

In the video, Fedorov showed step-by-step instructions for obtaining an extract and promised that the service will soon be launched in the application.