Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman has been denied intention to obtain Ukrainian citizenship

The Alfa Group consortium denied information about the intention of Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman to obtain Ukrainian citizenship and transfer assets.
This was reported by RBC with reference to a representative of the consortium.
"There were no negotiations on this topic, the information is not true," he said.
- The day before, the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, Oleksandr Novikov, said that Fridman was consulting with the Ukrainian authorities on obtaining Ukrainian citizenship and re-registering the main assets in Ukraine.
- Fridman, who ranked 11th in Russiaʼs Forbes in 2021 (wealth — $ 15.5 billion), was included in the sanctions lists of the European Union and Britain after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- In May 2022, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova reported that Fridmanʼs assets worth 12 billion hryvnias had been seized in Ukraine.