Switzerland has joined EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus

Switzerland has joined the EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus.
The Federal Council has decided to impose a sixth package of EU sanctions, which includes an embargo on crude oil and some oil products from Russia. This embargo will gradually come into full force in early 2023 — after a series of transitional periods.
The sanctions also include disconnecting four banks from Russia and Belarus from SWIFT and expanding the list of goods banned from exporting from these countries.
- The European Union officially announced the introduction of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia on June 3. It was discussed for almost a month due to the constant blockade by Hungary.
- The sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia includes Russian gymnast Alina Kabayeva, who is called Putinʼs Russian mistress, the family of Russian Presidentʼs spokesman Dmitry Peskov, head of Roskomnadzor and co-founder of Yandex and the Russian military who tortured Ukrainians in Bucha.