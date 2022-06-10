News

Switzerland has joined EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus

Julia Sheredeha
Switzerland has joined the EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

The Federal Council has decided to impose a sixth package of EU sanctions, which includes an embargo on crude oil and some oil products from Russia. This embargo will gradually come into full force in early 2023 — after a series of transitional periods.

The sanctions also include disconnecting four banks from Russia and Belarus from SWIFT and expanding the list of goods banned from exporting from these countries.