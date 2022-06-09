News

The European Parliament has called for a revision of the treaties in the EU. They do not want to vote unanimously on sanctions

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the European Council to begin the process of revising the EU treaties.

This was reported by the press service of the European Parliament.

The resolution was adopted by 355 votes to 154, with 48 abstentions.

It called for a reform of the European Councilʼs voting procedures, including a move from unanimous voting to qualified majority voting in areas such as sanctions and emergencies.