The European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the European Council to begin the process of revising the EU treaties.
This was reported by the press service of the European Parliament.
The resolution was adopted by 355 votes to 154, with 48 abstentions.
It called for a reform of the European Councilʼs voting procedures, including a move from unanimous voting to qualified majority voting in areas such as sanctions and emergencies.
- According to EU rules, one country can veto to block, delay or mitigate decisions.
- In particular, Hungary actively used its veto power, for example, demanding the removal of Patriarch Kirill from the proposed sanctions list.
- As a result, the EU approved the sixth package of sanctions, but Patriarch Kirill was not included in the list of restrictions.