Ex-ombudsman Denisova: Psychologists should apply to law enforcement officers with data on rape by occupiers

Former Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmyla Denisova explained what information she passed on to law enforcement agencies from victims of rape by the Russian military.

She told about this in an interview with Babel.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told Babel that Denisova had not been given materials about the rapes she had written about on social media. The ex-ombudsman explained that she passed only those materials when citizens appealed to the commissioner.

"It was not possible to pass on the information I received from psychologists. UNICEF counseling psychologists have approached law enforcement agencies on their own. Because thatʼs what they have to address," Denisova stressed.