The European Parliament has approved a resolution granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership

The European Parliament recommended that the European Union grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership, approving the relevant resolution.

According to Deutsche Welle, 438 MEPs voted for her, 65 — against, and another 94 — abstained.

The candidateʼs status is justified by the "political signal of solidarity with the people of Ukraine." In addition, the text of the resolution calls for the provision of weapons to Ukraine in accordance with its needs, using the European Peace Facility and the Coordination Center, as well as agreements between the EU and Ukraine. Under this instrument, the EU has already allocated € 2 billion for weapons for Ukraine.

The resolution also calls for an investigation into Russiaʼs war crimes and for sanctions against organizations and third countries that help Russia circumvent existing sanctions.