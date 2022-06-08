The European Parliament will recommend that EU leaders grant Ukraine candidate status

At the summit on June 23-24, the European Parliament will recommend that the EU heads of state and government grant Ukraine the status of a candidate country for EU membership and purchase weapons for it to repel Russian aggression.

This was stated during the plenary session of the European Parliament on June 7 by the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister, Ukrinform reports.

"We recommend providing Ukraine with weapons and all equipment, in accordance with the needs expressed by the Ukrainian authorities, and giving the country the status of a candidate country as a clear political signal of solidarity with the courageous people of Ukraine," McAllister said.

The head of the committee also outlined eight points of the European Parliamentʼs recommendations to the EU summit participants. All of them are somehow connected with the situation in Ukraine: