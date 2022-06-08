Radiation detectors have been launched in the Exclusion Zone for the first time since the Russian invasion

Radiation detectors resumed operation in the area of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Reuters.

The radiation level is normal. "Most of the 39 detectors sending data from the Exclusion Zone are now visible on the IRMIS (International Radiation Monitoring Information System) map," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. They added that the measurements obtained indicate the level of radiation, which corresponds to the measurements made before the war.