In occupied Kherson, there was an explosion in a cafe where the occupying power of the Russian Federation usually has lunch

Today in one of cafes of temporarily occupied Kherson there was an explosion.

This was reported by Russian propaganda media.

The fact of the explosion on the air of the national telethon was confirmed by the head of the Kherson oblast military administration Hennadiy Lahuta.

According to him, the explosion took place in the cafe "Nostalgia", where representatives of the Russian occupation administration like to dine.

"In the city of Kherson there is a famous restaurant" Nostalgia". For example, the information first passed that in a restaurant near the administration. In fact, this restaurant is at some distance from the administration. What is remarkable about him? The leaders of the occupiers had lunch there from the first days. And todayʼs explosion shows that the fight will not stop for a second or a minute. Kherson oblast is Ukraine," Hennadiy Lahuta said.

He added that there were injuries as a result of the explosion. There is no information about the killed.