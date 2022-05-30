An explosion took place near the “administration” of collaborators in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. There are victims

An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. A car exploded near the central square, where the so-called "military administration" of collaborators is located.

This was reported by the local newspaper "Ria-Melitopol".

According to the publication, two people were injured in the explosion. Among them is Yevhenia Zaitseva, the niece of the self-proclaimed "governor" of Zaporizhzhia oblast, Yevhen Balytsky, who works in the so-called "military-civil administration" of Melitopol. Another man received a head injury.

Local collaborators accuse Ukrainian saboteurs of undermining.