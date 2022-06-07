The prosecutorʼs office announced the suspicion of treason against the former head of the Kherson Oblast Mykola Kostyak

The prosecutorʼs office has announced the suspicion of the former head of the Kherson Oblast state administration Mykola Kostyak in treason.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The suspect held his position from 2010 to 2014. According to the investigation, he cooperates with representatives of the Russian armed forces, as well as with members of illegal armed groups controlled by him. The backbone provides storage for ammunition of enemy troops, provides the occupiers with fuel, lubricants, and construction materials.

Kostyak headed the Kherson Oblast State Administration from June 18, 2010 to February 25, 2014. He also headed the oblast party organization of the pro-Russian Party of Regions.