The deputy of the Kherson oblast council helped the Russians to capture one of the city councils. He was informed about the suspicion of treason

The deputy of the Kherson oblast council was informed about the suspicion of treason — he cooperated with the occupiers and helped them to seize the buildings of one of the city councils in the oblast.

The Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office announced the suspicion.

The deputy also "influenced" patriotic local residents so that they would not oppose the Russians in organizing the distribution of "humanitarian aid". In addition, the suspect provided Russian representatives with information about a local resident who stood up for the interests of the community, which led to the illegal detention of her husband.