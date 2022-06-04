Chornobayivka “mayor” was informed about the suspicion

The Russians-imposed “mayor” of the village of Chornobaivka, Kherson Oblast, was informed about the suspicion of collaboration with the occupiers.

The Security Service of Ukraine announced this on Saturday, June 4.

The suspicion was announced under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activities). The traitor faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The collaboratorʼs name is Yuri Turulyov, he is the former head of the local bus station. The man voluntarily agreed to the proposal of the Russian occupiers to head an illegal government and held the position of "head of the administration of the Chornobayivka territorial community of Kherson Oblast."

Turulyov persecutes pro-Ukrainian residents and illegally disposes of communal property.