June 6 events in Babelʼs review. The occupiers close Mariupol for quarantine, fighting for Sievierodonetsk continues, and Britain gives Ukraine M270 multiple rocket launchers

At night, the occupiers stormed Ukrainian positions in the Bilohorivka and Mykolaivka districts. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment. The Russians launched air strikes on civilian infrastructure in Lysychansk. During the day, Russian troops fired on 22 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In Kharkiv oblast, three people were killed and ten were injured in Russian shelling during the day. The enemy tried to attack the Ukrainian positions in the Izium region, was unsuccessful and was forced to retreat suffering losses. An enemy missile was shot down in the sky over Poltava oblast.

Russian troops are building a pontoon crossing over the river near the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in Kharkiv oblast. On June 3, the Planet Labs satellite recorded a pontoon-rail crossing over the Oskil River. Work is underway on both banks of the river. The photos show that the occupiers began to pave the road.

The situation in Sievierodonetsk changes every hour. Street fights continue, and an artillery duel is conducted. Russian troops level the city to the ground.

President Zelensky visited command posts and advanced positions of troops in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk oblast and Lysychansk, Luhansk oblast. He heard reports on the situation in these parts of the front, as well as a report on the provision of defenders. Zelensky talked to the military, and presented them with state awards and gifts.

More than 2,500 defenders of Mariupol are in Russian captivity. President Zelensky believes that it is unprofitable for the Russians to torture the Ukrainian military from Azovstal because they are "public prisoners". Zelensky also noted that their release is being handled by Defence Intelligence.

The occupation administration of Mariupol plans to close the city for quarantine. The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko reported about it. According to him, information began to arrive that there was cholera in the city. He added that Mariupol residents receive drinking water every two days.

The United Kingdom will hand over three M270 multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine. They are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 80 km and are more accurate than the Soviet counterparts that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have today.

Sweden will provide Ukraine with AG 90 anti-personnel sniper rifles and ammunition, as well as an additional 5,000 Swedish anti-tank AT4 anti-tank guns. The country also intends to contribute 60 million Swedish kronor ($ 6.14 million) to a fund set up by NATO to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The United States will hand over $ 50 million in rescue equipment to Ukraine. This was announced by the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink after a meeting with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky.

Latviaʼs National Electronic Media Council has banned all Russian TV channels from broadcasting in the country. Approximately 80 such channels were available to residents.