Ukrainian troops in Donbas repulsed 5 Russian attacks. 47 units of enemy equipment were destroyed

During this day, Ukrainian defenders in Donbas repulsed 5 attacks by Russian troops. The Allied Forces report that fighting is still going on at three locations.

The Russians lost 3 tanks, 4 artillery systems, 11 armored combat vehicles, 26 units of motor vehicles, a Ka-52 combat helicopter, and two Orlan-10 drones.

During the day, the occupiers fired on about 30 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, destroying 27 civilian objects. Two civilians were killed and eight others were injured.