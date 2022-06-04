Ukrainian troops in Donbas repulsed 5 Russian attacks. 47 units of enemy equipment were destroyed

During this day, Ukrainian defenders in Donbas repulsed 5 attacks by Russian troops. The Allied Forces report that fighting is still going on at three locations.
The Russians lost 3 tanks, 4 artillery systems, 11 armored combat vehicles, 26 units of motor vehicles, a Ka-52 combat helicopter, and two Orlan-10 drones.
During the day, the occupiers fired on about 30 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, destroying 27 civilian objects. Two civilians were killed and eight others were injured.
- In the area of responsibility of OTU "East", the Ukrainian military destroyed 60 Russian invaders, two ammunition depots, and a command and control post. Also destroyed 1 armored personnel carrier, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 2 mortars, 26 units of vehicles, 1 tanker, and 3 drones
- Currently, active fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk. The Armed Forces are trying to regain control of the city. Our military managed to regroup and build a line of defense.