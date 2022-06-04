The Armed Forces destroyed a Russian observation post and two ammunition depots in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian artillery destroyed 60 Russian occupiers, two ammunition depots and an enemy command and observation post in the area of responsibility of the East Tactical Group.

This was reported by Operational and Tactical Group "East".

In general, today the enemyʼs losses in this direction are 60 invaders, two ammunition depots and a command and observation post. The Armed Forces also destroyed an armored personnel carrier, a BBM, two mortars, 26 vehicles, one tanker, and three drones.