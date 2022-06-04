Evening summary from the General Staff: fighting over control of Sieverodonetsk continues, Russians are actively using aircraft

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an evening update regarding the situation at the front as of 18:00 on June 4. Key points are:

In the northern direction, Russian troops shelled the settlements of Starikove and Katerynivka in the Sumy Oblast and Kamyanska Sloboda in the Chernihiv Oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied borders and shell the Armed Forces' positions.

In the Donetsk direction, fighting for full control over Sieverodonetsk continues. The enemy fired four missiles from the Tochka-U tactical missile system on areas in Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lysychansk. In addition, Russian invaders launched missile and air strikes on Slovyansk and Soledar. Ustynivka and Toshkivka came under fire. Enemy Ka-52 helicopters and Su-25 aircraft were operating.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired on Toretsk, New York, Vrubivka, and Pokrovske. He also launched air strikes near Berestove and Klynove.

In the area of Donetsk, the enemy fired on the settlements of Mykilske, Krasnohorivka, Vesele, and Novoselivka. He used Su-25 aircraft in the regions of Novomykhailivka and Marinka. Missile and air strikes were inflicted on Kurakhove.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy used rocket-propelled grenade systems in the areas of Gulyaipole, Orikhiv, and Zelenyi Hai. An air strike by Su-25 aircraft was inflicted on Kamyanske.