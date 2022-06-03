Lukashenko says Belarus can help export Ukrainian grain to Baltic ports, but there is a condition

The self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, has stated that Belarus is ready to help export Ukrainian grain through the Baltic ports, but on the condition that these ports be available for Belarusian goods as well.

Lukashenko stated this in a conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

That is, in order to create conditions for the transit of Ukrainian grain in transshipment ports, these ports must be able to ship goods from Belarus.

Belarus added that Guterres had asked for a break for a few days to negotiate with the leadership of the countries concerned and determine the terms of supply of Ukrainian grain to international markets through Belarus.