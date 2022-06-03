During the war, about 600 communities joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine leaving the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate

The head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Epiphanius said on the telethon that during the war about 600 communities transferred from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

"Since the Unification Council and the receipt of the Tomos, there are now more than a thousand communities, and in the last three months, about 600 new communities have joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine from the Moscow Patriarchate," he said.

He added that they join the Orthodox Church of Ukraine almost every day, and called on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate to engage in dialogue to create a truly unified Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Earlier, Epiphanius said that half of the monks of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra are ready to move to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.