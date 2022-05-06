In Brovary banned the Moscow Patriarchate for the duration of martial law and de-Russified 32 streets

In Brovary, Kyiv oblast, the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate were banned for the entire period of martial law and 34 streets were de-Russified.

The mayor of the city Ihor Sapozhko reported about it.

By the decision of the Brovary City Council, the activity of the UOC-MP on the territory of the community was suspended. Its facilities will be protected. Rallies and marches of representatives of the UOC-MP are also prohibited. The ban is valid for the entire period of martial law.

In addition, 32 streets and alleys in Brovary were de-Russified. The mayor published a list of them: