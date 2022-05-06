News

In Brovary banned the Moscow Patriarchate for the duration of martial law and de-Russified 32 streets

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

In Brovary, Kyiv oblast, the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate were banned for the entire period of martial law and 34 streets were de-Russified.

The mayor of the city Ihor Sapozhko reported about it.

By the decision of the Brovary City Council, the activity of the UOC-MP on the territory of the community was suspended. Its facilities will be protected. Rallies and marches of representatives of the UOC-MP are also prohibited. The ban is valid for the entire period of martial law.

In addition, 32 streets and alleys in Brovary were de-Russified. The mayor published a list of them:

  • Oleksandra Bloka Street — Iryna Tsvila Street;
  • Vavilov Lane — Rockford;
  • Gagarin Street — Heroes of Ukraine;
  • Herzen Street — Grodzis County;
  • Glinka Street — Kazimir Malevich Street;
  • Glinka Lane — Kazimir Malevich Lane;
  • Decembrists Street — Kharkiv;
  • Esenina Street — Zaliska;
  • Esenina Lane — Zaliskyi;
  • Korolenko Street — Black Cossacks;
  • Korolenko Lane — Black Cossacks;
  • Lermontov Street — Kherson;
  • Lomonosov Street — Valeriy Lobanovskyi;
  • Mayakovsky Street — King Daniel;
  • Michurina Street — Orikhova;
  • Nekrasova Street — Hostomelska Street;
  • Onega Lane — Kobzarskyi Lane;
  • Pavlova Street — Mykolayivska Street;
  • Popovycha Street — Leonid Kadenyuk Street;
  • Pushkin Street — Renaissance;
  • Stepana Razina — Volodymyr Monomakh Street;
  • Rokosovsky Street — Volnovaska Street;
  • Sedova — Irpinska Street;
  • Serova Street — Krasnytskyi County;
  • Slutska — Mariupolska Street;
  • Starchenko Street — Zadarska Street;
  • Tolstoy Street — Buchanska Street;
  • Turgenev Street — Gniezno County;
  • Filatov Lane — Renaissance;
  • Tchaikovsky Street — Volodymyr Ivasiuk;
  • Chernyshevskoho Street — Dzherelna;
  • Chekhov Street — Zhuravlyna.