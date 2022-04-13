Metropolitan Epiphanius: Half of the monks of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra are ready to join the Orthodox Church of Ukraine

Half of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monks support the idea of transition to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. This was stated by the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Metropolitan Epiphanius in an interview with LB.ua.

"According to our information, in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the number of monks who raise issues with their leadership regarding the adoption of a decision is already approaching half. When there is an absolute majority, they will decide to transit, to join, and since this property belongs to the state, the state will renegotiate the agreement or resolve this issue in some other way", Epiphanius explained.

On the issue of nationalization of Kyiv-Pechersk, Sviatohirsk, and Pochayiv laurels, which are currently at the disposal of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchy, the transfer of monks to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine would help them stay in these monasteries, said the Primate. Unlike parishes, the transfer of a monastery must be a legal collegial decision of the majority of monks.

"As for the laurels, the question is twofold. Laurels, as such, are the property of the Ukrainian people. This is property owned by the Ukrainian state. And it is managed by the government of Ukraine. But another question is that these laurels are owned by the monasteries of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine under the terms of the agreement. The state can decide to terminate the agreement, although as far as I know, the lease agreement for the Pochayiv Lavra expires this year", said Metropolitan Epiphanius.