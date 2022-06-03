Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal: Government should restore most damaged critical facilities by autumn

In Ukraine, most of the damaged critical infrastructure should be restored by the fall.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on June 3.
The first stage of reconstruction is underway, where losses are being assessed, technical documentation of projects is being prepared and critical facilities are being repaired.
Schools, kindergartens and hospitals will be repaired where possible. Thus, 83 hospitals, 59 kindergartens and 122 schools are currently being renovated in four fully deoccupied oblasts.
In the two months since the liberation of four oblasts from the Russian aggressor, the government has allocated UAH 2.3 billion to restore critical infrastructure and carry out priority non-capital repairs.
- Kyiv already has UAH 800 million for the restoration and repair of housing, critical and social infrastructure. Almost 390 buildings need to be restored with these funds. More than 220 of them are residential buildings. The rest are medical institutions, kindergartens, schools, social protection institutions, and administrative buildings.
- On May 31, Taiwan announced that it would allocate $ 6 million (over 177 million hryvnias) to five Ukrainian cities affected by the war. The money will go to rebuilding the infrastructure. Kharkiv will receive $ 2 million, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia — $ 500,000 each.
- As of June 3, the Russian occupiers destroyed 24,000 kilometers of roads and 300 bridges.