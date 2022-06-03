Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal: Government should restore most damaged critical facilities by autumn

In Ukraine, most of the damaged critical infrastructure should be restored by the fall.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on June 3.

The first stage of reconstruction is underway, where losses are being assessed, technical documentation of projects is being prepared and critical facilities are being repaired.

Schools, kindergartens and hospitals will be repaired where possible. Thus, 83 hospitals, 59 kindergartens and 122 schools are currently being renovated in four fully deoccupied oblasts.