Kyiv will receive UAH 800 million for infrastructure reconstruction. Five more Ukrainian cities will receive 177 million

Kyiv already has UAH 800 million for the restoration and repair of housing, critical and social infrastructure. This money was allocated for the reconstruction of war-damaged infrastructure.

The mayor of the capital Vitalii Klychko said that UAH 600 million had been allocated from the city budget for this purpose.

The Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov stated that the government had added another UAH 200 million.

Almost 390 buildings need to be restored with these funds. More than 220 of them are residential buildings. The rest are medical institutions, kindergartens, schools, social protection institutions, and administrative buildings.

Also, today, May 31, Taiwan announced that it will allocate $ 6 million (over UAH 177 million) to five Ukrainian cities affected by the war. The money will go to rebuilding the infrastructure. Kharkiv will receive $ 2 million, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia — $ 500,000 each.