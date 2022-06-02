Boats were banned from sailing in Kyiv during martial law. The beach season will not start yet

Within Kyiv, navigation for small vessels on water bodies was banned during martial law. This was reported in the Kyiv City State Administration.
The city administration also reminded that the beach season in Kyiv will not start yet.
In the territories of beaches and recreation areas, the bottom of the waters will be inspected for the presence of explosive objects.
Under martial law, itʼs not recommended to visit these places for the safety of citizens.
- Currently, it is forbidden to visit the coast of Odesa, use coastal waters for swimming, fishing and entertainment. After Sundayʼs storm , another sea mine hit the coast of Odesa Oblast today.
- At the same time, from today in Kyiv it is allowed to sell alcohol in shops from 11 am to 7 pm.